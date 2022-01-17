PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s UP Yoddha - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Puneri Paltan is slowly getting back in form after winning three out of their previous four games in PKL 2021. The UP lad Nitin Tomar will be leading the Paltan franchise against his home-side UP Yoddha. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of match number 60 of the season eight caravan.

Strategic Takeaways

Both sides will be taking the court after sustaining a decent run from a recent couple of fixtures. Thus both coaches, Anup Kumar and Jasveer Singh may not consider any changes in the winning combination. Pardeep Narwal scored a match-winning Super 10 against Telugu Titans hence UP fans are expecting more from the record-breaker. Also, there are minimal chances that we will get to see Rahul Chaudhari on the mat who also hails from the Uttar Pradesh state.

Head to Head

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious in their first-ever encounter and also knocked out UP in the Eliminator round of season five. Since then, both teams faced each other three times and Yoddha won all three battles. In the last encounter between these franchises, the clock was stopped on a scoreline of 43-39 in favour of Yoddhas where the UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar rattled Pune's attacking unit scoring six tackle points.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

3 - UP Yoddha

2 - Puneri Paltan

0 - Tie

When to watch?

UP Yoddha franchise will be taking on the Paltan from the state of Maharashtra on the 27th matchday of PKL season eight. The clash between these two counterparties will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 17th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar platform. You can also tune in to The Bridge for live updates about the action.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan:

Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Nitin Tomar (All-rounder)

Aslam Inamdar (All-rounder)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Vishwas S, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit Ghanghas, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddha)

Key Battle

Aslam Inamdar v/s Nitesh Kumar

Day by day, Aslam Inamdar is proving his status as a key all-rounder. The jumping-jack of Pune franchise scored six valuable points in a thumping victory over arch-rivals U Mumba. As a left raider, Aslam will face UP's right corner skipper Nitesh Kumar in a direct battle. Nitesh Kumar seems back in form after scoring his first High 5 of the season eight campaign.

Nitesh Kumar's record against Puneri Paltan:

5 - Matches

14 - Tackle points

3.75 - Average tackle points per match

1 - High 5

6 - Highest Score