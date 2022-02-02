Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan v/s U Mumba– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The second Maharashtra derby of PKL 2021 and the only question is will the Puneri Paltan be able to maintain their new-found momentum and complete a double over U Mumba?



Strategic Takeaways

After a horror start to the season the Paltan finally seem to have found some momentum, registering 3 consecutive wins. The consistency of their young raiding duo of Aslam and Mohit, combined with the calm presence of Nitin Tomar on the court has done wonders for them in recent times.

U Mumba, on the other hand, continue to be inconsistent. They have tied two, won two and lost one of their previous five encounters. They did look in a good position with Abhishek finding some consistency, but his failure in their last match meant that they conceded it without a fight. While captain Fazel continues his struggles this season, Ajith V has not been able to display anything noteworthy since returning from injury.

Head to Head

The U Mumba have an edge over the Puneri Paltan in head to head encounters, but they were handed a big loss by the Paltan in their last meeting earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by U Mumba – 9

Won by Puneri Paltan – 6

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 2nd February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Nitin Tomar (Captain)

Abinesh Nadarajan

Sanket Sawant

Kamramvir

Sombir

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh

V Ajith

Rahul Sethpal

Harendra

Ajinkya Kapre

Rinku

Fazel Atrachali (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Key Battle

Abhishek Singh v/s Aslam Inamdar

This Maharashtra derby could well be decided by the performance of the two raiding superstars – Abhishek and Aslam, much like the last encounter between the two sides earlier this season.