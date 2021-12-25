PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s Telugu Titans - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key battle

Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans are ready to wage a war with the Nitin Tomar-led Puneri Paltan in match number 11 of PKL 2021. Both teams are in search of their first victory of the season. Legendary Rahul Chaudhari is up against his beloved former franchise Telugu Titans. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the fierce battle between these two sides.

Strategic takeaways

Telugu Titans were very close to a win in their opening fixture against Tamil Thalaivas. Even after getting an early good start, Titans could not sustain it further. On the other hand, the Puneri Paltan was outclassed by Dabang Delhi KC in every department. Coach Anup Kumar will be worrying about the temperament of Paltan as they conceded three all-outs in the previous match. The acrobatic youngster Aslam Inamdar had a stellar debut performance gracing from the substitute bench. The Pro Kabaddi universe is eyeing more action from him.

Head to Head

There's not much difference in the beam scale of head to head record between these two franchises. Puneri completed double in the previous campaign over Telugu Titans who had a rock bottom points table finish. Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai and his yellow army are eying to break the Paltan's three-match streak against them.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

7 - Puneri Paltan

6 - Telugu Titans

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 4. The action is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the first battle between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha on 25th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan:

Nitin Tomar (Raider)

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Balasaheb Jadhav (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Telugu Titans:

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Rajnish Dalal (Raider)

Rakesh Gowda (Raider)

C Arun (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro

Players to Watch out For

Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans)

Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Siddharth Desai vs Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj was part of the Telugu Titans franchise for the last four seasons teaming up with star raider Rahul Chaudhari. Now both former Telugu captains are on the Puneri Paltan roster and are marching a threat against their former franchise. Telugu's stand-in captain Siddharth Desai has Super 10 on his back from the last game. Siddharth's direct battle with opposition left corner Vishal Bharadwaj will incite the intensity of this clash.