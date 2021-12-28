PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s Patna Pirates - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

There's one uncanny similarity between both Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan's last fixture. While Puneri Paltan registered their first victory with a one-point margin, the Patna Pirates were defeated by the difference of one point. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of these two powerhouses of the PKL.

Strategic takeaways

Patna Pirates defence department had a memorable night against neighbours UP Yoddha. Pirates had an equal amount of raid and tackle points from the previous fixture (17). They also successfully converted five Super Tackle which is a record for most in a match.

Puneri Paltan youngsters Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Abinesh Nadarajan impressed everyone in absence of the team's first-choice players. It will be interesting to see if coach Anup Kumar keeps them in the Starting 7 or resorts back to the experience of Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari.

Head to Head

Puneri Paltan franchise has always been a bunny for the three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions. Pirates' initial unbeaten run against their counterparty lasted till eight encounters. It took Pune five seasons to register their first victory over the Bihar-based franchise. Yuva Paltan captain Shubham Shinde will be up against his former side for the first time since his departure from Puneri Paltan. Shubham is expected to make his first start for Pirates replacing Sunil at the right corner who remained pointless against UP.

Overall H2H record:

15 - Matches

11 - Patna Pirates

2 - Puneri Paltan

2 - Tie

When to watch?

Pro Kabaddi's Day 7 action will begin with the high-voltage clash between these two PKL giants. The encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on 28th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan:

Nitin Tomar (Raider)

Aslam Inamdar (Raider)

Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Patna Pirates:

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Sajin Chandrashekhar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Shubham Shinde (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil

Players to Watch Out For

Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Baldev Singh (Puneri Paltan)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Monu Goyat vs Vishal Bharadwaj

Monu scored exact 20 points from the last two matches against his former sides Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha. As a right raider, Monu will be directly involved in a mini-battle with Paltan's left corner Vishal Bharadwaj. This matchup could well decide the fate of this encounter.