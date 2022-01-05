PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s Gujarat Giants - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

A talented raiding department of Puneri Paltan will take on the rocky defence of Gujarat Giants in match number 34 of PKL 2021. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this clash between two neighbouring franchises.

Strategic Takeaways

Puneri Paltan roster got some serious depth in the raiding department as the franchise has used seven raiders this season so far. Yet the Anup Kumar coached side has not found a perfect combination. Paltan captain Nitin Tomar is out of the action since their opening game of the campaign. Gujarat gaffer Manpreet may bring back left corner Girish Maruti Ernak to the Starting 7 who witnessed their defeat against Haryana from the bench.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants whitewashed Puneri Paltan in their all meetings of the fifth and sixth season. The giants were marching on a six-match winning streak over the Pune-based franchise. Pune finally stopped Gujarat's run and returned the favour by completing the double over neighbourhood rivals. Gujarat's both corner defenders are the Puneri Paltan franchise alumnus.

Overall H2H record:

8 - Matches

6 - Gujarat Giants

2 - Puneri Paltan

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Puneri Paltan will be up against Gujarat Giants on the 15th matchday of PKL season eight. The high-voltage encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 5th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan:

Aslam Inamdar (Raider)

Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Mohit Goyat (All-rounder)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Gujarat Giants:

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Rakesh Sungroya (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)

Squad: Sunil Kumar (C), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Players to Watch out For

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Ravinder Pahal (Gujarat Giants)

Baldev Singh (Puneri Paltan)

Rakesh Narwal (Gujarat Giants)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Aslam Inamdar vs Ravinder Pahal

High-flyer Aslam Inamdar is enjoying his breakthrough season at the Pro Kabaddi League. Aslam has been the best Puneri Paltan raider so far scoring 23 raid points in five games. The Maharashtrian youngster will be summoned by the Giants right corner defender Ravinder Pahal. 'The Hawk' had a brilliant outing in the last fixture scoring four tackle points against Steelers