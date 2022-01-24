PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s Dabang Delhi – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan sit on the two different ends of the PKL 2021 points table. While the Dabangs have been going through a bit of a rough patch recently, the Paltans seem to be making up for their slow start to the season.



Strategic Takeaways

The Dabangs are enduring a tough run currently, having lost three of their last five matches. The Paltans, on the other hand, have been slightly better recently having lost just two of their last five matches.

If Dabangs dip in form comes at a time when Naveen has not been playing due to an injury, the Paltans have picked up pace after the return of Nitin Tomar but continue to be inconsistent.

Head to Head

The Paltans and Dabangs have been neck to neck when it comes to head to head encounters. In fact, there is nothing to separate the two teams.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by Puneri Paltan – 8

Won by Dabang Delhi – 8

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 24th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Nitin Tomar (Captain)

Sanket Sawant

Abinesh Nadarajan

Sombir

Vishal Bharadwaj

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar (Captain)

Vikash D

Sandeep Narwal

Joginder Narwal

Players to Watch Out

Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)