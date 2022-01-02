PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Bengaluru Bulls are ready to take down the distraught Puneri Paltan with an ultimate aim to prolong their unbeaten run in PKL 2021. High-flyer Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be up against another acrobat raider Aslam Inamdar during the clash. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the forthcoming battle between these two franchises.

Strategic Takeaways

Things are not going the way the Paltan coach Anup Kumar must have planned. Puneri Paltan are sitting at the rock bottom of the points table tally with only one win from four outings. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for their captain Nitin Tomar's return to the Starting 7. On the other hand, it will be a tough decision for Randhir Singh Sehrawat to choose a third raider among Bharat, GB More and Dong Geon Lee.

Head to Head

Puneri Paltan are on a three-match winning streak against the Red Army. Anup Kumar will also use their head-to-head record against the Bulls to uphill squad morale. In-form all-rounder GB More will be expecting a start against his former side.

Overall H2H record:

12 - Matches

7 - Puneri Paltan

5 - Bengaluru Bulls

0 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 12 of the PKL season eight. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the conclusion of the first battle between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers on the 2nd January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Puneri Paltan:

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Aslam Inamdar (All-rounder)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Sombir (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

GB More (All-rounder)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman Antil (Left Corner)

Sourabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Players to Watch out For

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Vishal Bharadwaj

Bengaluru Bulls captain had an average performance against Telugu Titans yesterday. Although he still managed to score eight points including a decisive tackle point in the final raid of the game. Pawan will be summoned by Puneri Paltan's stand-in captain Vishal Bharadwaj. The left corner defender recently gained his form back after scoring four tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas.