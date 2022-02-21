Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi Playoffs LIVE: UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls reach semifinals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
After an intense league stage comprising of a whopping 132 matches, the PKL 2021 has finally entered its knockout stages. First up in the playoffs, are two eliminators - where teams which finished from the third to sixth position after the league stage, will battle it out to enter the final four.
In action tonight are the UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan followed by the Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants.
PKL Eliminator Schedule
UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2022 4:18 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
Tonight has all been about the UP Yoddha and the Bengaluru Bulls, but spare a thought for the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan - two teams which made a late dash in to the playoffs, only to have their dreams crushed in the eliminators itself.
While the Paltan were crushed by an absolutely crazy show from Pardeep Narwal, the Giants went down to a complete all-round show from the Bulls.
That's all we have from the Eliminators of PKL 2021. See you in the semifinals day after tomorrow.
- 21 Feb 2022 4:16 PM GMT
Bengaluru Bulls WINSSSS!
Yet another playoffs and yet another heartbreak for the Gujarat Giants - this seems to be customary now with their defence letting them now once again this season.
The Bulls, on the other hand, after a lot of different defensive combinations went back to their tried and tested unit and boy they delivered. Pawan, too, was at his best and they set up a clash with the Dabang Delhi in the semifinal!
- 21 Feb 2022 4:12 PM GMT
ALL OUT, GUJARAT GIANTS!
This has been a long, long night for the Gujarat Giants. Parvesh Bhainswal is the only man standing and he surrenders to Pawan Sehrawat. 21-point lead now for the Bulls.
- 21 Feb 2022 4:07 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, PARVESH!
Giants down to three men and Parvesh Bhainswal takes down Pawan Sehrawat via an ankle hold. No celebrations, not even a smile in the Gujarat camp.
Giants 28-43 Bulls
- 21 Feb 2022 3:58 PM GMT
10 minutes left
Just 10 minutes remaining in this contest and the Bulls continue to boss around. They have a 13-point lead, and this should not be very difficult to close off.
- 21 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
SUPER 10, PAWAN!
Meanwhile Pawan Sehrawat has gone past yet another Super 10!
- 21 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
ALL OUT, GUJARAT GIANTS!
Hadi Ostorok is the final man standing for the Giants and he gets tackled. ALL OUT NUMBER 2 for the Bulls and this should be an easy win for them now.
- 21 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDD, BHARATTTTTT!
He hadn't got many opportunities tonight with Pawan and Ranjith going strong, but he comes up with a Super Raid with both the senior pros out of the mat. An attempted block from the Giants and Bharath escapes with a massive 4 points.
Giants are now down to to 2 men.
Giants 20-31 Bulls
- 21 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, MAHENDER!
The Bulls once again down to two men and Mahender once again comes up with a Super Tackle. Takes down the powerful Pardeep Kumar this time. STUNNING EFFORT!
- 21 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and the Bulls have a 7 point lead. The Giants did manage to bounce back after that all-out and reduce the Bulls to two men, but a Super Tackle from Mahender on Rakesh HS in the final raid of the half means that the two-time finalists have a lot of work to do in the next 20 minutes.