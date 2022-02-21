Pro Kabaddi Playoffs LIVE: UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls reach semifinals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Eliminators

After an intense league stage comprising of a whopping 132 matches, the PKL 2021 has finally entered its knockout stages. First up in the playoffs, are two eliminators - where teams which finished from the third to sixth position after the league stage, will battle it out to enter the final four.

In action tonight are the UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan followed by the Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants.

PKL Eliminator Schedule

UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru Bulls v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!