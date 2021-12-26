PKL 2021: Play of the Day 5 - Bengaluru Bulls unleashes South Korean Dong Geon Lee

The match number 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 between the Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors transpired into an edge of the seat thriller, with the season six champions beating the defending champions 36-35.



The match started on a slow note, before a six-point super raid (two all-out points) from Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh put them in the driver's seat.

Just when it looked as if the Warriors will have a comfortable lead at halftime, the Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat decided to respond to Maninder's super raid.

With five Warriors defenders on the court, Pawan managed to push two out of bounds without a touch. The remaining three led by the defending champions' cover Darshan J decided to pounce on the 'High Flyer'.

Only that Pawan Sehrawat outwitted them all to return to his side of the court with a seven-point raid (two all-out points) to help the Bulls take an 18-17 advantage at the end of the first 20 minutes.

The match kept swinging like a pendulum in the second half with both teams being wiped out once each.

A two-pointer from Maninder Singh in the final moments even gave the Bengal Warriors the lead. Akash Pikalmunde was tackled in a do-or-die raid and the Bulls drew level at 33-33.

Just when it looked as if we would have a second tie of the day, the Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh decided to think out of the box.

With less than one minute left in the contest, Singh decided to send in South Korea's Dong Geon Lee, who had spent the entire match warming the substitute bench.

What could a player who has spent almost the entire match do?

Well, it turns out they can turn the match on its head.

Right after he came in, Dong Geon Lee was given the responsibility to raid. All that was required of him was to somehow get a touchpoint and give the Bulls a lead.

But, Dong Geon had other plans. He returned with not one, but two points to give the Bengaluru Bulls a 35-33 lead. It seemed as if the Bengal Warriors defence was not prepared for the South Korean.

Randhir Singh had the ace of spades up his sleeve, and he unleashed it at just the right time to bring a halt to the defending champions' winning run in PKL 2021.