PKL 2021: Play of the Day 3 – Super Sub Rohit stuns Gujarat Giants

The final match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 day 3 ended on a stunning note with the Bengal Warriors edging past the Gujarat Fortunegiants in a thriller. Despite a Super 10 from Rakesh Narwal Gujarat ended on the wrong side of the result, thanks to a flop show from their much-famed defence.



There was nothing spectacular in the way the defending champions Bengal Warriors went about their business. They kept things simple. There were no Super 10s or High Fives from their end, but they managed to cross the line.

A large credit for the same must go to their all-rounder Rohit. The youngster might have won just four points for his team, but those points eventually proved to be the deciding factor in the match.

Having not been named in the starting seven, Rohit came in as a substitute when the Bengal Warriors were staring at an all-out ahead of halftime. They were down to just three men when coach BC Ramesh decided to send him in.

The three men soon became two as the Gujarat Giants threatened to inflict an all-out and take the lead. Little did they know that they would have to go through Rohit to do the same.

With the Bengal Warriors down to just two men, Rohit came up with a brilliant super tackle to send Rathan K out of the mat. An all-out scare survived.

The Gujarat Giants, however, were relentless as they reduced the Warriors down to two men again in their very next raid.

With the all-out scare not completely averted, the onus once again fell on the shoulders of Rohit. He did it once in the defence. Surely, he cannot really do it again, that too as a raider, in front of one of the most formidable defensive units of PKL 2021, or so one thought.

But, Rohit had other ideas.

He returned with two touchpoints and revived two of his teammates ahead of halftime.

There was no looking back from here for the Bengal Warriors as they hung on to this momentum gifted by Rohit to inflict an all-out on the Gujarat Giants early in the second half.

Moreover, that was the only real chance the Gujarat Giants had in wiping out Bengal Warriors of the court. The defending champions managed to avert that, thanks to Rohit and emerged out of the match without being wiped off even once.