PKL 2021: Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Pardeep Narwal failed to grant his new Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddha a victory from his debut game for the franchise. Now he will be against his former side as the Yoddhas are is ready to take on the challenge of the Patna Pirates. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of an anticipating clash between two neighbourhood rivals.

Strategic takeaways

Pardeep gave a glimpse of his vintage form in the last game but failed to deliver due to a lack of support from other raiders. Coach Jasveer Singh must be expecting a fine performance from Shrikant Jadhav who was their missing jack from the previous fixture. He may continue with the same Starting 7 avoiding any changes. Patna gaffer Ram Mehar Singh will have a tossup between two deserving contenders Shubham Shinde and Sunil for the right corner position.

Head to Head

This traditional rivalry of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has been intensive at the PKL stage. Their equivalent head to head record depicts the toe to toe struggle between these two neighbouring states. It is so intense that no one has completed a season double victory against each other. Apart from the Pardeep Narwal case, Patna's two premier raiders Monu Goyat and captain Prashanth Kumar Rai were also part of the counterpart franchise previously.

Overall H2H Record:

7 - Matches

3 - Patna Pirates

3 - UP Yoddha

1 - Tie

When to watch?

Patna Pirates will be taking on UP Yoddha in the opening clash of Day 4 PKL action. The high-voltage encounter will commence at 7:30 PM on 25th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates:

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Sajin Chandrasekar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Shubham Shinde (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Shrikant Jadhav (UP Yoddha)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs Patna Pirates Defense

Pardeep has set his bars too high that he managed to score raid points even from an average individual outing. Patna Pirates vice-captain Neeraj Kumar has to step up his game after going pointless from the opening game. The young defensive unit of Pirates is expected to ask tough questions to Patna's former laal, Pardeep Narwal.