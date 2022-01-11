PKL 2021: Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Patna Pirates have a golden opportunity to top the PKL 2021 points table tally after Dabang Delhi's loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. But, they will have to breach U Mumba's fort to achieve the top spot. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of match number 47 between these two rival franchises.

Strategic Takeaways

Both teams are unbeaten in their recent five fixtures. Pirates are one of the most balanced sides on the mat this season. whereas the underdog roster of U Mumba outplayed many top teams in this campaign. Hence Subramanian Rajaguru and Ram Mehar Singh may not consider any changes to the winning combination.

Head to Head

U Mumba and Patna Pirates are two of the most successful sides of the PKL and have an intense rivalry. U Mumba knocked out Pirates in the semifinal clash of season two. But, the Pirates avenged it in the very next season crushing mighty Mumba's dream of winning consecutive PKL trophies.

However, Mumba remained dominant against Patna despite the supremacy of the counterparty. Interestingly, U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali was part of Patna Pirates when the last time the Bihar-based franchise defeated U Mumba.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

9 - U Mumba

4 - Patna Pirates

1 - Tie

When to watch?

U Mumba will be taking on the Pirates from Patna on the 21st matchday of PKL season eight. The action-packed encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 11th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates:

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Sajin Chandrasekar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Sunil Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku Sharma (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Players to Watch out For

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Fazel Atrachali vs Mohammadreza Shadloui

Sultan Fazel Atrachali transforms himself into a monster whenever he faces his former side. His record against Patna Pirates has been always great as the Iranian left corner is acquainted with the tactics of Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh.

Fazel Atrachali against Patna Pirates since his comeback in U Mumba:

3 - Matches

13 - Tackle Points

1 - High 5

6 - High Score

4.3 - Average tackle points

The Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh dubbed this youngster as the country's best defender after Sultan Fazel Atrachali. And Mohammadreza's performance so far is exactly how everyone had expectations from the youngster. The most expensive foreigner from season eight auctions scored 21 tackle points in 7 games of this campaign with a success rate of 49%.

Mohammadreza Shadloui's performance this season:

Match 1: 2 tackle points against Haryana Steelers

Match 2: 7 tackle points against UP Yoddha

Match 3: 3 tackle points against Puneri Paltan

Match 4: 2 tackle points against Bengal Warriors

Match 5: 2 tackle points against Telugu Titans

Match 6: 3 tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas

Match 7: 2 tackle points against Gujarat Giants