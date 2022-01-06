PKL 2021: Patna Pirates v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Both Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas are stacked with underrated faces under the regime of two services spearheads Monu Goyat and Surjeet. It will be a tough contest between these two in-form sides in PKL 2021. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this encounter between two mid-table combatants.

Strategic Takeaways

Both sides have shown a perfect balanced approach in offence and defence so far. It will be interesting to see whom Thalaivas coach J Udayakumar picks as a third raider. Ajinkya Ashok Pawar has been the second-best raider of Tamil Thalaivas this season without a place in the starting seven. The Maharashtrian super-sub is expecting his first start of season eight ahead of Bhavani Rajput. On the other hand, Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh needs to stick with the same Starting 7 to continue the winning momentum.

Head to Head

Patna Pirates are leading the head-to-head count against the Chennai-based franchise. They're on a four-match undefeated streak against Thalaivas. Tamil Thalaivas were thrashed by three-time champions in their last meeting where Patna's former star Pardeep Narwal scored whopping 26 raid points. The Bihar-based franchise has parted ways with Pardeep Narwal but the rage in their raiding unit is still the same. Pirates vice-captain Neeraj Kumar and Thalaivas right corner Sagar Rathee scored 3-3 tackle points in that match.

Overall H2H record:

8 - Matches

5 - Patna Pirates

2 - Tamil Thalaivas

1 - Tie

When to watch?

Patna Pirates will be up against Tamil Thalaivas on the 16th matchday of PKL season eight. The high-voltage encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 6th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates:

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (All-rounder)

Sajin Chandrasekar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Sunil Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Bhavani Rajput (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sahil Gulia (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates)

Sagar Rathee (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Manjeet Dahiya vs Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas lead raider Manjeet was introduced to the Pro Kabaddi League stage by Patna Pirates in season six. His career graph went upwards ever since then, turning himself as the main raider from supporting roles. The right-sided raider will be involved in direct positional combat with Patna's left corner Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. The Iranian all-rounder will possess a serious threat to Thalaivas' main raider.