Pro Kabaddi: Patna Pirates – Road to PKL 2021 Final

The three-time champions Patna Pirates became the first team to reach the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 final, when they went past the UP Yoddha 38-27 in the first semifinal of the season.



The Pirates have displayed all-round show throughout the PKL 2021, with both their raiding and defensive units firing in tandem. Here, we look at the Patna Pirates' road to the final.

A dominant Start

The Patna Pirates started their PKL 2021 campaign in a rather dominating fashion, going past the Haryana Steelers 42-39 in their opening game. The Ram Meher Singh coached side was one of the most feared sides in the first half of the league as they ran riot with 7 wins and 1 tie in their first 11 games.

Covid break

The dominant run of the Pirates in the first half was brought to a halt, thanks to a covid-19 induced break in the middle of the season. The men in green were not seen in the mat for a long period of ten days and naturally questions were raised whether they will be able to continue from where they left off?

A Strong comeback

All the questions raised by the critics during this forced break were put to rest in a stunning fashion as the Pirates returned to the mat with a stunning 54-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in match 80 of PKL 2021. They did loss their next game to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but what followed was a stuff of dreams as the Pirates registered 7 wins in a row to not only become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, but also seal the top spot and a direct entry to the semifinals.