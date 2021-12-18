PKL 2021: Patna Pirates - Preview, Squad, Expected 7, Schedule

The most decorated Pro Kabaddi franchise is ready to kick-start their first PKL campaign of the post-Pardeep era. The megastar Pardeep Narwal won't be part Pirates roster for the first time since 2016.

Patna is the only Pro Kabaddi side to qualify for the playoff round in five consecutive seasons. Their invincible streak was broken in 2018 followed by another failure in season seven. Fans are expecting a return from this new avatar Patna to the title race once again.

Let's have a look at the detailed preview of three-time Pro Kabaddi champions Patna Pirates who are eying to make it four.





Ram Mehar Singh aiming resurgence Coach Ram Mehar Singh and Patna authority took a huge decision to let go of Pardeep for the sake of squad balance. He is well-known in the Kabaddi universe for his aggression and raid-centric tactics. While exclusively speaking with The Bridge, Ram Mehar Singh revealed that he will continue his trust in the raiding department even after the departure of Pardeep. The Pirates have named Prashanth Kumar Rai as their ship's captain whom Ram Mehar Singh considers the deserving candidate being the most experienced player on the roster. The franchise will miss the service of Pro Kabaddi's most successful foreign raider South Korean Jang Kun Lee who pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons. Even after filling the leftover void of Pardeep Narwal appropriately, their defensive department still seems overlooked. Gujarat's former poster boy Sachin Tanwar will be leading Patna's raiding unit. The 22-year-old fiery youngster will be bolstered by other supporting raiders of the roster like captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat and Monu Sandhu. Pro Kabaddi's forgotten rising star Selvamani K is eager to make a comeback with Pirates to regain his reputation. Meanwhile retained NYP Rajveer Chavan must be in the hope of his much-awaited Pro Kabaddi League debut. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui will be seen on the left corner of Patna's defense line. Meanwhile, the right corner position will be acquired by the 22-year-old Maharashtra state captain Shubham Shinde. Pirates' only retained defender and vice-captain Neeraj Kumar will be donning the right cover role in green colours once again. Neeraj was the most successful defender of Patna Pirates from season seven with 59 tackle points from 22 games. Delhi Air Force lad Sandeep might step up as the partner of Neeraj in Starting 7. Patna Pirates expected Starting7: Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider) Sachin Tanwar (Raider) Monu Goyat (Raider) Sandeep (Left Cover) Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover) Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner) Shubham Shinde (Right Corner) Announced fixtures: Haryana Steelers - 23 December 2021 UP Yoddha - 25 December 2021 Puneri Paltan - 28 December 2021 Bengal Warriors - 31 December 2021 Telugu Titans - 3 January 2022 Tamil Thalaivas - 6 January 2022 Gujarat Giants - 8 January 2022 U Mumba - 11 January 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 14 January 2022 Bengaluru Bulls - 16 January 2022 Dabang Delhi KC - 18 January 2022 Squad: Raiders- Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit All Rounders- Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi Defenders- Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil



