Pro Kabaddi 2021: Patna Pirates v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers seeking revenge and the top spot in the points table in match 82 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Patna Pirates returned to the mat in a stunning fashion, going past the Tamil Thalaivas by a massive margin of 28 points. Such was their performance that Ram Meher Singh was not required to make any substitutions at all, with six of their first seven pocketing five or more points in the match.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have not been able to sustain a winning momentum and come into the match on the back of two ties and two loses. In fact, their last victory of the season came against the Pirates in the first half of the league more than 15 days back.

Head to Head

While the Patna Pirates have traditionally been the more dominant side against the Pink Panthers in the head to head encounters, things have been a bit different this year. One of the only three loses for the three-time champions so far this season has come against the Panthers.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 15

Won by Patna Pirates – 9

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 6

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 30th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain)

Sachin Tanwar

Monu Goyat

Neeraj

Sajin C

Mohammadreza Shadloui

Sunil

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Nitin Rawal

Vishal

Amit

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sahul Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal v/s Mohammadreza

While Arjun Deshwal has been a revelation for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season, the Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the find of the year for the Patna Pirates. Both of them find themselves in the list of top raiders and defenders respectively, making this one of the most eye-catching individual contest of the match.