Pro Kabaddi: Patna Pirates defeat UP Yoddha 37-35

The three-time champions, Patna Pirates, registered a 37-35 win over the UP Yoddha in match 88 of PKL 2021. Both teams made interesting changes to their lineups with both Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat starting from the bench.

The Yoddha started off in a brilliant fashion, thanks to two successful raids from Surender Gill before the Pirates hit back via captain Prashanth Kumar Rai to open their account.

The young Sachin Tanwar kept what Rai started going as the Yoddha defensive unit crumbled under his relentless raids to and fell to the first all-out of the match and help the Pirates take a 13-8 lead after 13 minutes.

The three-time champions refused to take their leg off the pedal and once again reduced their opponents to three-men before Ashu Singh brought down Tanwar for the first-super tackle of the match. Multiple errors from the Pirates towards the end of the first half meant that their lead after 20 minutes was restricted to just five points.

UP Yoddha once again started well post the break as Surender Gill came up with a multipoint raid to push the Pirates to the verge of an all-out. Prashanth Kumar Rai was given self out in the next raid and the last man standing Sajin Chandrashekhar surrendered as UP Yoddha equalised at 21-21 just two minutes to the first half.

Gill continued what he does the best, completing his Super 10 with yet another two-point lead to help the Yoddhas take a 27-24 lead. Sachin Tanwar, too, completed his second Super 10 of the season soon after as the match continued to hang in balance with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

The pace of the game was soon brought down as both the teams started to rely on do-or-die raids. This, however, did not work well for UP Yoddha as they were reduced to just two men with less than five minutes left in the match.

With just one man left on the mat, Jasveer Singh brought in Pardeep Narwal for the first time in the match but the veteran could not do much as the Pirates took a 33-29 lead by inflicting an all-out with just 4 minutes left.

The Dubki King did manage to pocket a two-point raid to put the pressure back on Pirates, but two quick tackles and a High 5 from Mohammadreza Chiyaneh all but sealed the fate of the match.







