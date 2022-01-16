PKL 2021: Patna Pirates v/s Bengaluru Bulls– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The objective of match 59 of PKL 2021 between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls is pretty simple ­– win and ensure the top spot of the points table. If the Pirates win they will move to the number 1 position and if the Bulls win they will maintain their slot at the top.



Strategic Takeaways

Both the Pirates and the Bulls have been functioning like a well-oiled unit in PKL 2021. Their defensive units have been consistent, pocketing points at will while the raiders, too, continues to run riots in the opposition camps.

Head to Head

The Patna Pirates has always been the dominant side when it comes to their encounters against the Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan and co will have to play out of their skins to make a match out of this.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by Patna Pirates – 10

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 5

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 16th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain) (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Neeraj (Right cover)

Sajin C (Left cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left corner)

Sunil (Right corner)

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain) (Raider)

Chandran Ranjith (Raider)

Bharat (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left cover)

Mohit Sehrawat (Right cover)

Aman (Left corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right corner)

Players to Watch Out

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bull)

Key Battle

Pawan Sehrawat v/s Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

One of the biggest reasons behind the consistent show by Patna Pirates in this season has been the consistency of Mohmmadreza Chiyaneh in the left corner. With Pawan Sehrawat in murderous form, the Iranian is expected to face his biggest PKL challenge tonight.