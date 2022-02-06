Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Patna Pirates v/s Bengal Warriors – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 98 of PKL 2021 between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors.
The Patna Pirates take on the Bengal Warriors in match 98 of PKL 2021 with a aim to move to the top of the points table.
Strategic Takeaways
The Pirates sit comfortably on the second spot in the points table and are more or less assured of a playoff qualification. Despite a covid-19 outbreak in the team in the middle of the season, they have bounced back well and have three wins in their last two matches.
The Warriors, on the other hand, have been inconsistent. Maninder has failed to get support from the other end as the defending champions lag at the tenth spot with just two wins in their last five encounters.
Head to Head
The Pirates have a massive advantage over the Warriors in head to head encounters. Even earlier this season, the defending champions fell to a huge 14-point loss despite a Super 10 from their skipper Maninder Singh.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 18
Won by Patna Pirates – 11
Won by Bengal Warriors – 4
Tied – 3
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 6th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Patna Pirates
Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain)
Sachin Tanwar
Monu Goyat
Neeraj
Sajin C
Mohammadreza Shadloui
Sunil
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh (Captain)
Sukesh Hegde
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Amit Nirwal
Darshan
Abozar Mighani
Ran Singh
Players to Watch Out
Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)
Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)
Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)
Key Battle
Maninder Singh v/s Mohammadreza
Two of PKL 2021's most fearsome players – Maninder Singh and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh will go head to head. While the former has been scoring Super 10s at will, the latter's has troubled some of the best raiders in the world from the left corner.