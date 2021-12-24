Dabang Delhi's star raider Naveen Goyat has become the fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 500 raid points. The 21-year-old crossed the magical figure in just 47 matches.



Playing against the U Mumba, the 'Naveen Express' reached the mark by winning two consecutive bonus points in front of the Iranian Sultan Fazel Atrachali - a player who has been his nemesis in the league.

Naveen Goyat made his PKL debut in season six and pocketed 177 raid points then. He then further pushed it up to 303 in the next season and became the youngest ever player to score 300 raid points in PKL.

In the two matches he has played so far in PKL 2021, Naveen Goyat has managed to pocket 31 raid points - 15 in the first match against Puneri Paltan and 16 today against U Mumba.

The previous fastest player to reach the 500 raid points mark was Maninder Singh, who reached there in 56 matches while Pardeep Narwal had to wait 58 matches to cross the mark.