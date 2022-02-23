Pro Kabaddi: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh becomes the first defender to score 10 High 5s in a PKL season

The Patna Pirates' left corner, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh became the first defender in Pro Kabaddi League history to score ten High 5s in a single season earlier today. The Iranian reached the landmark with a diving ankle hold on Pardeep Narwal in the first semifinal of PKL 2021.

Making his debut this season, the Iranian has been one of the breakout stars of PKL this season. He has so far pocketed XXXX points in 23 matches, with one more match yet to play.

With his High 5 tonight against the UP Yoddhas, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh went past Surender Nada's record of 9 High 5s in a season which the veteran had achieved in the fifth season playing for the Haryana Steelers.

The record for the next highest amount of High 5s in a season is held by the current captain of UP Yoddhas - Nitesh Kumar, who registered a whopping 8 High 5s in his record-breaking season 6.



Mohammadreza's High 5 tonight helped the Patna Pirates move to their fourth PKL final.