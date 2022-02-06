Pro Kabaddi: Match 100 between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha rescheduled

The postponement of matches in the eleventh hour continues in Pro Kabaddi League 2021, with the latest game to be rescheduled being the 100th match of the season between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha.

Yet again, the announcement came via the Twitter handle of Pro Kabaddi with no mention of the reason for the postponement whatsoever.

Both the teams - Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha, too took to their Twitter handles to inform their fans the same.

"In the Pro Kabaddi League our match against UP Yoddha on February 6th has been rescheduled. The fixture will be scheduled at a later date," Dabang Delhi tweeted.

The UP Yoddha, too, came up with an exactly similar statement.

Earlier towards the end of the first half, a covid-19 outbreak in two teams had led to a lot of matches being rescheduled, before the match number 82 between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans was too moved to a later date during the second half of the tournament.