PKL 2021: Maninder Singh scores 100% of Bengal Warriors' raid points against U Mumba

Maninder Singh achieved a unique feat of scoring all the raid points scored by his team himself in the match 57 of PKL 2021 against U Mumba. The Bengal Warriors captain had a 100% raid points contribution in their yesterday's fixture.

U Mumba's late insurgence forced the defending champions to share match-points with them. Bengal maintained their tiny lead throughout the game but the last-minute heroics of MumBoys locked the scoreline on 32-32. It was the eleventh tied game of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight campaign.

Maninder Singh scored all 17 raid points of his team alone. He also attempted 27 out of the total 39 raids of reigning champions. Apart from Maninder, Bengal had services of Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Pikalmunde and Ravindra Kumawat. But all of them failed to score even a single raid point.

Total Raids by every Bengal Warriors Raider

27 - Maninder Singh

6 - Ravindra Kumawat

4 - Mohammad Nabibakhsh

1 - Akash Pikalmunde

1 - Ran Singh Raniya

On the other hand, U Mumba had three different raid points scorers in their lineup. Vice-captain Abhishek Singh (13), V Ajith Kumar (5) and Rahul Sethpal (4) had a combined tally of 22 raid points against Warriors. A complete team effort from U Mumba brought them back in the game very quickly.

Maninder has been carrying the Bengal Warriors attack single-handedly so far. He is cruising on an eight-match streak of scoring Super 10s. The Bengal Warriors captain is currently standing on the third position of raiding charts after scoring 128 raid points from ten matches.

Maninder Singh's Raids Statistically in match 57

27 - Raids

17 - Raid points

13 - Touchpoints

4 - Bonuses

13 - Successful raids

4 - Unsuccessful raids

63 - Raid strike-rate

Bengal Warriors' raiding department is one of the strongest on paper. Apart from Maninder, they have Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Manoj Gowda etc. Yet Maninder has been the sole consistent source of raid points lately. This is a serious concern for coach BC Ramesh as many PKL sides like UP Yoddha are scrapping the over-reliance on a single player to keep a healthy environment in the roster.