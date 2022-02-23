Pro Kabaddi Semifinals LIVE - Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi to clash in PKL Final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the Semifinals of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

We started the league with 12 teams more than two months ago and are now down to just 4 teams after a total of 134 matches so far. In the final four are PKL's most successful team Patna Pirates and former champions Bengaluru Bulls. Giving them company are two teams who are eyeing to clinch their first ever PKL title - Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha.

Which two teams will survive the battle of Semifinals?

PKL 2021 Semifinals Schedule

Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!