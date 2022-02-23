Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi Semifinals LIVE - Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi to clash in PKL Final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
We started the league with 12 teams more than two months ago and are now down to just 4 teams after a total of 134 matches so far. In the final four are PKL's most successful team Patna Pirates and former champions Bengaluru Bulls. Giving them company are two teams who are eyeing to clinch their first ever PKL title - Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha.
Which two teams will survive the battle of Semifinals?
PKL 2021 Semifinals Schedule
Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST
Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2022 4:22 PM GMT
That's it!
Two months of intense Kabaddi action and a total of 136 matches it all boils down to this
Patna Pirates v/s Dabang Delhi on 25th February 2022 at 8:30 pm IST
This will be the contest which decides it all. The Pirates have never lost a PKL final, while the Dabangs have lost the only one they have played so far.
Do join in then as we take you through the this mouthwatering contest between the two table table toppers on Friday. For now, Sayonara!
- 23 Feb 2022 4:18 PM GMT
Dabang Delhi WINSSSS!
Meet the second finalists of PKL 2021 - DABANG DELHI!
They were put under immense pressure, but they rose above it all. If their defenders held their own in the first half despite a Pawan rampage, Naveen Goyat came out all guns blazing in the second to take them to their second consecutive FINAL!
- 23 Feb 2022 4:16 PM GMT
Pawan BLUNDERSSS!
Pawan Sehrawat attempts a tackle on Naveen Goyat and the youngster escapes. Delhi, who were down to three men are now back to four and Pawan is out of the mat.
With just 41 seconds left, the result of this match is more or less sealed.
Dabang 38-33 Bulls
- 23 Feb 2022 4:14 PM GMT
Bulls hitting back!
4 consecutive points for the Bulls and they sense they are still in it. Dabangs have four men standing.
- 23 Feb 2022 4:10 PM GMT
SUPER 10, NAVEEEEN!
He was kept quiet for most of the first half, but the Naveen Express has yet another multi point raid. Completes his Super 10 - 11th this season.
- 23 Feb 2022 4:07 PM GMT
5 minutes left!
5 minutes left in the contest and the Dabangs have an eight-point lead. More importantly for them, Pawan has been sent out and will have to wait for his turn if they play their cards correctly.
Dabang 35-27 Bulls
- 23 Feb 2022 4:03 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, NAVEEEEN!
NAVEEEN EXPRESS COMES ALIVEEEEEEE!
And he comes alive under pressure. A bonus plus two touch points and this might well be the final nail in the coffin for the Bulls.
- 23 Feb 2022 3:56 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
The Bulls have been wiped out for the second time. Once again the Dabangs come from the brink of an all-out to inflict one on their opponents. Joginder Narwal and co have now opened up a sizeable lead. Can they maintain this though?
- 23 Feb 2022 3:54 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, NEERAJ NARWALLLL!
Super raid from the super sub Neeraj Narwal and the Bulls have been demolished. Three touch points and the Bulls are down to two men.
- 23 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, MAHENDER!
The Bulls return the favour via Mahender. Takes down Naveen Goyat as the Bulls refuse to give up.
Dabang 22-21 Bulls