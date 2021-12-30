PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 9 - Mumba, Bengaluru register big wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

The PKL 2021 has heated up nicely and all the teams have identified their strength and weaknesses. It is just about how they utilise their resources from now on. Day 9 of the season will see a doubleheader involving the first season finalists - U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the struggling Haryana Steelers taking on Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL 2021 Day 9 Schedule

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST

Haryana Steelers v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!