Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 9 - Mumba, Bengaluru register big wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 9 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
The PKL 2021 has heated up nicely and all the teams have identified their strength and weaknesses. It is just about how they utilise their resources from now on. Day 9 of the season will see a doubleheader involving the first season finalists - U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the struggling Haryana Steelers taking on Bengaluru Bulls.
PKL 2021 Day 9 Schedule
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST
Haryana Steelers v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 30 Dec 2021 4:06 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
End of day 9 - a night completely dominated by the raiders. If it was Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh and Ajith in the first match, Pawan Sehrawat was the lone star in the second.
The only defensive performance of worth note on the night came via GB More, an all-rounder who completed his first HIGH 5 of his career.
Scores:
Jaipur Pink Panthers 28-37 U Mumba
Haryana Steelers 28-42 Bengaluru Bulls
- 30 Dec 2021 4:04 PM GMT
Bengaluru Bulls, WINSSS!
19 raid points and 3 tackle points, including a super tackle for Pawan Sehrawat. This pretty much sums up the night. A clinical victory for the Bulls, but the fact that none of their raiders apart from Pawan clicked today might be a thing of big worry for the Bulls.
The Steelers, on the other hand, sink further into mess.
- 30 Dec 2021 4:01 PM GMT
Down to the final minute
Just a minute left in the contest and the Bulls lead by 11 points. But, they are down to three men. If the Steelers can inflict an allout they will walk away with at least one point tonight.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:58 PM GMT
HIGH 5, GB MORE!
A Super tackle on Rohit Gulia, who was looking so threatening by GB More. He has been so good today and he completes the first High 5 of his PKL career.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:54 PM GMT
Rohit Gulia keeping Steelers afloat
Consecuitve two-point raids from Rohit Gulia and there is a sudden spurt of energy in the Haryana Steelers camp. With just 5 minutes left, is it too little too late?
- 30 Dec 2021 3:44 PM GMT
ALL OUT, HARYANA STEELERS!
Can't cash in on the gifted opportunity Haryana Steelers. They have been wiped out for the second time and the Bulls' lead has swelled up to 13 points.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:43 PM GMT
Haryana lose their challenge
Steelers down to final man in Ashish and he returns with a bonus and touch point. He asks for a third point and loses the challenge.
ALL OUT avoided for now.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT
Steelers down to 3
Just one point in the second half for the Steelers whereas the Bulls have pocketed 6! Steelers have been reduced to just three men.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:35 PM GMT
SUPER 10, PAWAN SEHRAWAT!
The Bulls captain continues to motor along. Completes his third Super 10 of the season.
Steelers 14-22 Bulls
- 30 Dec 2021 3:28 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first 20 minutes and the Bulls have a six-point lead. The Steelers started well, thanks to their defence but have since surrendered in front of Pawan Sehrawat.
The Bulls defence has held its own, but Pawan has not had any support in the raiding department. 9 points in raid for the Bulls and all of it has come from their skipper.