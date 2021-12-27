PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 6 - Match 15 - Tamil Thalaivas v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

We are almost a week into PKL 2021, and the league has not disappointed one bit since its return. All the past five matches have been thrillers, with the biggest margin of victory being just two points.

Will this run of the edge of the seat thrillers continue on day 6? Or will any team assert its dominance?

PKL 2021 Day 6 Schedule

Tamil Thalaivas v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST

UP Yoddha v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8:30 pm IST

