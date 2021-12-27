Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 6 - Match 15 - Tamil Thalaivas v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 6 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
We are almost a week into PKL 2021, and the league has not disappointed one bit since its return. All the past five matches have been thrillers, with the biggest margin of victory being just two points.
Will this run of the edge of the seat thrillers continue on day 6? Or will any team assert its dominance?
PKL 2021 Day 6 Schedule
Tamil Thalaivas v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST
UP Yoddha v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2021 2:22 PM GMT
HALFTIME
U Mumba were down and out, but that Super Raid from Ajit has brought them back in the hunt!
- 27 Dec 2021 2:21 PM GMT
SUPERRR RAIDDDDD, AJITTTT!
A Super Raiddd from Ajit and he has brought U Mumba right back into this contest. There were four defenders on court, Ajit pulls out a stunning jump, gets a touch on all four of them and has inflicted an all out!
Thaliavas 16-14 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:18 PM GMT
First tackle point for UMumba
Rahul Sethpal comes up with a good ankle hold and U Mumba have opened their defensive account for the night.
Thaliavas 15-8 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:15 PM GMT
10-point lead
Mumba defender goes out-of-bounds without a touch and the Thalaivas raider goes into the lobby.
10 point lead for Thalaivas.
Thaliavas 15-5 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:10 PM GMT
Pressure gets to Fazel
Manjeet on a do-or-die raid and Fazel Atrachali strangely goes running behind him. Terrible from the skipper.
Thaliavas 12-3 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:08 PM GMT
ALL OUT, U MUMBA!
A terrible, terrible start for Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba. The former champions have been wiped out within seven minutes.
Thalaivas 10-2 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:05 PM GMT
Thalaivas on a roll!
Surjeet's men seem to be out on a mission as they reduce U Mumba to three men just five minutes into the match.
Thalaivas 5-2 Mumba
- 27 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Good start!
Abhishek Singh with a touchpoint followed up with a bonus by Thalaivas' Manjeet
Thalaivas 1-1 Mumba