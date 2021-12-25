Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 4 - Match 10 - Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 4 of PKL 2021.

Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha Monu Goyat Patna Pirates
Pardeep Narwal will be up against his former side Patna Pirates today

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-25T19:52:42+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day number four of PKL 2021 and this is the final triple-header day for a week. Expect some highly thrilling Kabaddi action as both Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari take on their former teams, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers look for their first win of the season.

PKL 2021 Day 4 Schedule

Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST

Puneri Paltan v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Haryana Steelers - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
