Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 4 - Match 10 - Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 4 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day number four of PKL 2021 and this is the final triple-header day for a week. Expect some highly thrilling Kabaddi action as both Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari take on their former teams, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers look for their first win of the season.
PKL 2021 Day 4 Schedule
Patna Pirates v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST
Puneri Paltan v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Haryana Steelers - 9:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 25 Dec 2021 2:22 PM GMT
End of first half!
A stunning 20 minutes of Kabaddi action, completely dominated by the Patna Pirates defence with 4 SUPER TACKLES. Pardeep Narwal started off well and has pocketed eight raid points, but he has been super tackled thrice - the exact reason why his former side enjoys a lead.
Pirates 20-17 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:18 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE ON PARDEEEP!
Number 4 of the match and number 3 on Pardeep NARWAL. WHAT HAS THE PIRATES DEFENCE EATEN TODAYYYY?
Pirates 18-16 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:16 PM GMT
Another, SUPER TACKLE!
The Patna defence is breathing fire today. Sajin Chandrashekar this time and the men in green move into the lead.
Pirates 16-15 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:15 PM GMT
Super Tackled, AGAIN!
Pardeep Narwal has been super tackled, AGAIN. And it is again Sachin Tanwar - a raider, who does it!
Pirates 14-15 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:14 PM GMT
Patna down to two men!
UP Yoddha keeps the pressure on and Patna Pirates are down to two men.
- 25 Dec 2021 2:12 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLEEE!
The Pirates are down to three men and they come up with a Super Tackle on Pardeep Narwal! Stunning work from the Patna defence.
- 25 Dec 2021 2:10 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, SRIKANTH JADHAV!
Pardeep out, doesn't matter says Srikanth Jadhav. Comes up with a Super Raid and UP consolidate his raid.
Pirates 7-11 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:08 PM GMT
Pardeep Narwal, tackled!
Pardeep Narwal has been tackled for the first time tonight, in his sixth raid. This could turn the tide in Patna's favour. Pardeep has won 6 of Yoddha's seven points so far.
Pirates 6-7 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:04 PM GMT
Pardeep on a roll!
He is playing against his former side, but it does not really bother Pardeep. Comes up with a two-point raid.
Pirates 2-5 Yoddha
- 25 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Pardeep starts the proceedings!
Monu Goyat with an empty raid before Pardeep Narwal comes with an easy bonus.
Pirates 0-1 Yoddha