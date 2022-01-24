Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 34 - Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 34 of PKL 2021.

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 34 - Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi (Source: PKL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-24T21:30:15+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 34 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

We are back again with another doubleheader. In action tonight are the Bengal Warriors and Pink Panthers followed by the Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi.

PKL 2021 Day 34 Schedule

Bengal Warriors v/s Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST

Puneri Paltan v/s Dabang Delhi - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!


Live Updates

>Load More
Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Bengal Warriors Jaipur Pink Panthers 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X