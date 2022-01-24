Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 34 - Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 34 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 34 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
We are back again with another doubleheader. In action tonight are the Bengal Warriors and Pink Panthers followed by the Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi.
PKL 2021 Day 34 Schedule
Bengal Warriors v/s Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST
Puneri Paltan v/s Dabang Delhi - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2022 3:43 PM GMT
Sandeep gets Mohit Goyat
Dabang Delhi 18-36 Puneri Paltan
- 24 Jan 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan pose a massive lead.
Mohit Goyal keeps on piling up the points for Puneri Paltan. They lead 27-14.
- 24 Jan 2022 3:25 PM GMT
Neeraj Narwal gets 2 points for Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi trails 12-23
- 24 Jan 2022 3:22 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan leads 18-7
Puneri Paltan taps Vijay out!
