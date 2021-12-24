Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE - Day 3 - Match 7 - U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the PKL 2021.

Fazel Atrachali U Mumba Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi
Who will emerge on top in the battle between Fazel Atrachali and Naveen Goyat?

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-24T19:50:19+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It's been two days since the start of PKL 2021 and all the teams have already played their opening match of the season. While some of them were flawless to start off their campaign, all of them have a lot to work on during the coming months. Much like the first two days, the thrid day of the season will also be a tripleheader.

PKL 2021 Day 3 Schedule

U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi KC - 7:30 pm IST

Tamil Thalaivas v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Bengal Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
