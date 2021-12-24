Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE - Day 3 - Match 7 - U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It's been two days since the start of PKL 2021 and all the teams have already played their opening match of the season. While some of them were flawless to start off their campaign, all of them have a lot to work on during the coming months. Much like the first two days, the thrid day of the season will also be a tripleheader.
PKL 2021 Day 3 Schedule
U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi KC - 7:30 pm IST
Tamil Thalaivas v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Bengal Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants - 9:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 24 Dec 2021 2:20 PM GMT
Naveen on a roll!
The Naveen Express is on a roll now. U Mumba down to two men. They have crumbled post Fazel going out.
Delhi 9-7 Mumba
- 24 Dec 2021 2:17 PM GMT
Tight contest!
Naveen Goyat gets his first point of the match - a touch on his nemesis Fazel Atrachali. The teams continue to be neck and neck.
Delhi 6-7 Mumba
- 24 Dec 2021 2:13 PM GMT
U Mumba retain their review
That was a controversial decision from the TV Umpire to overturn the decision. Two raid points given to Vijay Malik, Mumba challenged it be only one touchpoint. They are proven right, but there seemed to have been a clear two touches.
Delhi 5-5 Mumba
- 24 Dec 2021 2:06 PM GMT
Naveen taken down!
Naveen Goyat has been taken down, courtsey Fazel!
- 24 Dec 2021 2:06 PM GMT
U Mumba in the lead
A very balanced start to the contest, but U Mumba takes the lead at 4-2 five minutes into the contest.
- 24 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Abhishek starts the proceedings
Naveen Goyat starts with an empty raid, before Abhishek Singh puts U Mumba ahead
- 24 Dec 2021 1:57 PM GMT
HEAD TO HEAD
U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi Head to Head
Matches - 16
Won by U Mumba - 12
Won by Dabang Delhi - 3
Tied - 1
- 24 Dec 2021 1:48 PM GMT
Will we see Ajay Thakur raid today?
Such was the young Naveen and Vijay's domination yesterday that the veteran Ajay Thakur was not required to put a raid yesterday. He had mentioned in an exclusive interaction with The Bridge, that he will be playing the role of a support raider for the Dabangs.
Will we see him raiding today?
- 24 Dec 2021 1:44 PM GMT
U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi
The first match of the day will see Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba take on Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi. Read our preview for the match by clicking here.
- 24 Dec 2021 1:22 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
It is the third day of the PKL 2021, and we continue to be treated with triple headers. The likes of Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Goyat, Maninder Singh, Surjeet Singh - will all be in action in the course of the next four hours.
