Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 24 - Match 54 - Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 24 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
The Kabaddi action continues to roll on and in action today are the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates followed by the Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls.
PKL 2021 Day 24 Schedule
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm IST
Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2022 3:22 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, PARVESH!
He has been the sole shining light for the Giants in the defence and he does it once again does Parvesh. Takes down Pawan with a diving ankle hold and it is a Super Tackle.
Giants 10-11 Bulls
- 14 Jan 2022 3:21 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, PAWANNNN!
Pawan returns the favour to Giants. An excellent tackle attempt from the Giants, but Pawan manages to squeeze his hand through to his half. Giants down to two men and the Bulls sense an opportunity.
- 14 Jan 2022 3:19 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, RAKESHHHH!
The Bulls had taken a two-point lead and Rakesh HS comes up with a Super Raid - one bonus plus two touch to put Giants back ahead.
- 14 Jan 2022 3:15 PM GMT
Bulls down to 3
It has not even been four minutes, and the Giants are all over the Bulls. Down to 3 men are Pawan's boys.
Giants 4-1 Bulls
- 14 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Pawan tackled!
He has made it a habit of being tackled in the first raid of the match has Pawan. Gets dashed by the Giants skipper Sunil.
Giants 1-0 Bulls
- 14 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls
Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls
- 14 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
Jaipur Pink Panthers WINSSS!
A comfortable victory for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, led from the front by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda with a SUPER 10. The Pirates, on the other hand, fall to just their second loss of the season, courtesy a below-par effort from their otherwise consistent defensive unit.
- 14 Jan 2022 2:59 PM GMT
ALL OUT, PATNA PIRATES!
Less than 2 minutes on the clock and the Pirates have been wiped out for the second time, thanks to Arjun Deshwal. This match is already out of the grasp for the Pirates, and the only question is whether they can reduce the margin of loss.
Panthers 35-24 Pirates
- 14 Jan 2022 2:53 PM GMT
7-point lead
Deepak Niwas Hooda once again to the the Panthers' rescue as they avoid the all out scare. The tables have turned and the Pirates are now down to three men.
Panthers 29-22 Pirates