PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 20 - Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 20 of Pro Kabaddi League

It is the 20th day of PKL 2021 and the race to playoffs is heating up with each passing day. We have yet another doubleheader on the cards with Tamil Thalaivas taking on Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Dabang Delhi.

PKL 2021 Day 20 Schedule

Tamil Thalaivas v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Dabang Delhi - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!