PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 20 - Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 20 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 20 of Pro Kabaddi League
It is the 20th day of PKL 2021 and the race to playoffs is heating up with each passing day. We have yet another doubleheader on the cards with Tamil Thalaivas taking on Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Dabang Delhi.
PKL 2021 Day 20 Schedule
Tamil Thalaivas v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Dabang Delhi - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 10 Jan 2022 4:08 PM GMT
That's all we have from the 20th day of PKL 2021 and it has ended on a rather unexpected note with Dabang Delhi ending on the wrong side of the result for the first time this season. Naveen and Arjun failed to register their Super 10s for the first time this season as well, making this contest even more baffling.
Scores:
Tamil Thalaivas 45-26 Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-28 Dabang Delhi
- 10 Jan 2022 4:06 PM GMT
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS WINNNN!
The Jaipur Pink Panthers have defeated Dabang Delhi. WOW! First loss of the season for the Dabangs and it has come at the hands of the struggling Pink Panthers.
Naveen Goyat fails to register a Super 10 for the first time this season and Delhi have been handed a loss. Arjun Deshwal too ended without a Super 10 for the first time, but his defensive counterpart Sahul Kumar registered the best individual defensive show of the season with 8 points.
- 10 Jan 2022 3:56 PM GMT
ALL OUT, DABANG DELHI!
The Dabangs could not have found a worse time to be wiped out. Deepak Hooda returns with two touchpoints in a do-or-die and then the lone man standing Ashu is tackled.
Panthers take a one-point lead with over two minutes remaining. Fasten your seatbelts, we are heading towards a nailbiting finish!
- 10 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
Naveen tackled, again!
A do-or-die raid for Naveen - he tries to escape with a Dubki, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers chain is up to the task. Down to three men are Dabang Delhi!
- 10 Jan 2022 3:51 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, ASHUUU!
Arjun Deshwal is taken out by Ashu - a raider and the Panthers have lost a golden opportunity to inflict an all-out. Both Manjeet and Naveen have been revived and the Dabangs are back in control now.
Four-point lead for the Dabang Delhi with five minutes left in the clock.
Panthers 21-25 Dabang
- 10 Jan 2022 3:43 PM GMT
Delhi staring at an allout
Wonderful comeback from Jaipur Pink Panthers to reduce Dabang Delhi to three men. Sahul Kumar, the star in the defence for the Panthers while Deepak and Arjun have chipped in with a few in the offence.
10 minutes left in the contest and the Panthers have drawn level. They might take the lead as well provided that Naveen, Manjeet and Sandeep all have been sent out!
- 10 Jan 2022 3:40 PM GMT
HIGH 5, Sahul Kumar!
Sahul Kumar has quietly gone about his business tonight and has completed his High 5. First of the season for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
- 10 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
900 RAID POINTS, DEEPAK HOODA!
He might have lost his captaincy, but that doesn't seem to have any effect on him. Completes his 900th raid point of PKL career with a bonus. He has been a legend of this league is Deepak Niwas Hooda!
- 10 Jan 2022 3:38 PM GMT
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS!
The Naveen Express is off and running. It did take some time, but then which train isn't late in India? Two-touch points and Panthers are wiped out.
- 10 Jan 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Panthers down to 2
Dabang Delhi are coming alive in the second half. Two points for Naveen, one tackle for Manjeet and the Pink Panthers have been reduced to two men.
Panthers 14-15 Dabang