Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 2 - Match 4 - Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the PKL 2021.

Sunil Malik Gujarat Giants Deepak Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers
Who will come out on top in this battle of western neighbours?

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-23T19:32:58+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

The PKL made a grand return after a hiatus of almost two years on Wednesday. Carrying forward yesterday's momentum of thrilling kabaddi action, fans will be treated to yet another triple header today.

PKL 2021 Day 2 Schedule

Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi KC v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST

Haryana Steelers v/s Patna Pirates - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi 
