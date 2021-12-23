Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 2 - Match 4 - Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
The PKL made a grand return after a hiatus of almost two years on Wednesday. Carrying forward yesterday's momentum of thrilling kabaddi action, fans will be treated to yet another triple header today.
PKL 2021 Day 2 Schedule
Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST
Dabang Delhi KC v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST
Haryana Steelers v/s Patna Pirates - 9:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 23 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Deepak starts with Bonus
Jaipur Pink Panthers captain star raider Deepak Nivas Hooda gives first point to team with Bonus.
- 23 Dec 2021 1:50 PM GMT
Read our Preview
Read our Preview for the first match of 2nd day of PKL between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers by clicking here.
Next Story