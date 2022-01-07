PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 17 - Match 39 - Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 17 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Yet another doubleheader on the cards and we have four struggling teams in action tonight. The defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers first followed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers going up against Puneri Paltan.

PKL 2021 Day 17 Schedule

Bengal Warriors v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST