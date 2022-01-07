Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 17 - Match 39 - Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Yet another doubleheader on the cards and we have four struggling teams in action tonight. The defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers first followed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers going up against Puneri Paltan.
PKL 2021 Day 17 Schedule
Bengal Warriors v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST
- 7 Jan 2022 3:14 PM GMT
NITIN TOMAR IS HEREEEE!
HE IS HEREEEEE, NITIN TOMAR HAS BEEN SENT IN FINALLLLY.
Gets a touchpoint immediately does the Paltan skipper.
- 7 Jan 2022 3:13 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLEEE!
Sanket with a super tackle on Arjun Deshwal and Paltan avoids the all-out for now!
- 7 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Panthers on a roll!
The Pink Panthers are on a roll. Six minutes into the contest and Paltan are down to two men.
Panthers 8-2 Paltan
- 7 Jan 2022 3:08 PM GMT
Bonus points to get things started
One bonus each for Arjun Deshwal and Aslam Inamdar to get the scoreboard moving
Panthers 1-1 Paltan
- 7 Jan 2022 3:04 PM GMT
Paltan Starting 7
Still no Nitin Tomar or Rahul Chaudhari for the Paltans
- 7 Jan 2022 3:03 PM GMT
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan
A bottom of the table clash up next between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Read our preview here.
- 7 Jan 2022 2:58 PM GMT
Haryana Steelers WINNN!
A rather easy victory for the Steelers after trailing for most part of the first half. Meetu with a Super 10, Vikas with 9 points and this was enough to sink the Warriors.
Sachin Vittala pocketed a HIGH 5 in the first half but failed to register even a single point in the second, explaining the Warriors' struggle.
- 7 Jan 2022 2:55 PM GMT
Not their night
The Warriors defence has been completely decimated tonight. Clearly not their night as they are once again down to three men. A win is out of question now for the defending champions.
- 7 Jan 2022 2:51 PM GMT
5 point LEAD
Just over two minutes left in the contest and Haryana Steelers have a 5 point lead. Can the Warriors bounce back?
Warriors 33-37 Steelers