Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 16 - Match 36 - Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 16 of PKL 2021.

Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-06T20:49:03+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 16 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day 16 of PKL 2021 and tonight we have three teams from the top half of the points table in action. First up the three-time champion Patna Pirates will take on the Tamil Thalaivas followed by a rampaging Bengaluru Bulls up against a struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers.

PKL 2021 Day 16 Schedule

Patna Pirates v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
