PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 16 - Match 36 - Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

It is day 16 of PKL 2021 and tonight we have three teams from the top half of the points table in action. First up the three-time champion Patna Pirates will take on the Tamil Thalaivas followed by a rampaging Bengaluru Bulls up against a struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers.
PKL 2021 Day 16 Schedule
Patna Pirates v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 7:30 pm IST
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 6 Jan 2022 3:19 PM GMT
Pawan breathing fire!
He has started bringing in raid points and now tackles Arjun Deshwal singlehandedly as Bulls open up a lead.
Bulls 9-6 Panthers
- 6 Jan 2022 3:14 PM GMT
5 minutes done
5 minutes into the contest and only 4 points scored so far. All the four points have come via the defenders. Pawan tackled twice, Deepak Hooda once.
Bulls 1-3 Panthers
- 6 Jan 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Pawan Tackled!
Pawan Sehrawat tackled in the very first raid for the fourth time this season. Deepak Singh with the tackle.
Bulls 0-1 Panthers
- 6 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Pink Panthers starting 7
Dharamraj Cheralathan makes his way into the first 7 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers
- 6 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Bulls Starting 7
Deepak Narwal gets his first game of the season
- 6 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers
The rampaging Bulls will take on the struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers next.
- 6 Jan 2022 3:01 PM GMT
It's a TIEEEE!
Seems like neither teams were in the mood to win. The last two raids of the match were empty, with neither Athul nor Monu interested to go in for a point. They just crossed the baulk line, spent their 30 seconds and came back.
Tie number 8 of the season and fourth for the Thalaivas.
- 6 Jan 2022 2:56 PM GMT
Pirates take the lead!
Mohammadreza and Sachin Tanwar - two players who looked completely out of sorts for most part are turning this around for the Pirates now. They have a one-point lead.
Pirates 30-29 Thalaivas
- 6 Jan 2022 2:50 PM GMT
5 minutes left
Less than 5 minutes left in the contest and the Thalaivas have a slender 1 point lead. More importantly for them their star Ajinkya Pawar has been sent out after a long deliberation by the TV umpire.
- 6 Jan 2022 2:43 PM GMT
SUPER 10, AJINKYA PAWAR!
He did not start today either. Came in as a substitute and has completed his Super 10, ONCE AGAIN. What a star the Thalaivas have unearthed.