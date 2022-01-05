Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 15 - Match 35 - Puneri, Delhi winss - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 15 of PKL 2021.

Sunil Malik Gujarat Giants Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan
Sunil Malik and Aslam Inamdar

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-05T21:40:44+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 15 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day 15 of PKL 2021 and we have three struggling teams in action. First up Puneri Paltan, who are sitting on the rock bottom of the table, will take on the Gujarat Giants. This will be followed by Dabang Delhi taking on the winless Telugu Titans.

PKL 2021 Day 15 Schedule

Puneri Paltan v/s Gujarat Giants - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
