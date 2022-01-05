Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 15 - Match 35 - Puneri, Delhi winss - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 15 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 15 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day 15 of PKL 2021 and we have three struggling teams in action. First up Puneri Paltan, who are sitting on the rock bottom of the table, will take on the Gujarat Giants. This will be followed by Dabang Delhi taking on the winless Telugu Titans.
PKL 2021 Day 15 Schedule
Puneri Paltan v/s Gujarat Giants - 7:30 pm IST
Dabang Delhi v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 5 Jan 2022 4:10 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from day 15 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Thank you for joining in. See you tomorrow.
Scores:
Puneri Paltan 33-26 Gujarat Giants
Dabang Delhi 36-35 Telugu Titans
- 5 Jan 2022 4:07 PM GMT
DABANG DELHI WINSSSS!
Naveeen wins it for his team. First Krishan Dhull comes up with a stunning ankle hold under pressure to put them in the lead. With 30 seconds left in the clock, Naveen crosses the baulk line and then refuses to go to his side of the court. He runs down his raid timer as well as the match timer and sacrifices his point to clinch the match!!! Beautiful end to the contest.
- 5 Jan 2022 4:00 PM GMT
ALL OUT, DABANG DELHIIII!
WHAT WAS THAT FROM RAJNISH?????
Jeeva Kumar has a firm hold on his ankles and has support as well. But, he drags the two of them and crosses to his side of the court. THAT WAS STUNNING and Telugu Titans take the lead.
- 5 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
NAVEEEEN!
Naveen is the lone man standing for Dabang Delhi and he returns with a touch point. Avoids the all-out for now. Good stuff.
- 5 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
100 RAID POINTS!
100 Raid points in the season for Naveen Goyat and its taken him just 6 games. WHAT A STAR!
- 5 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
Delhi down to 2
Just 7 minutes left and Dabang Delhi are down to two men. Rajnish has absolutely decimated the Dabang Delhi defence.
- 5 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
10 minutes left!
Less than 10 minutes left in the contest and Dabang Delhi have a three-point lead. The Titans can still clinch this, but can they keep Naveen out of the equation?
- 5 Jan 2022 3:44 PM GMT
SUPER 10, RAJNISH!
He has single handedly kept the Titans in the contest has Rajnish. First of the season and third of his PKL career.
- 5 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
ALL OUT, TELUGU TITANS!
16 minutes left in the match and Telugu Titans have been wiped off. Can the men in yellow make a comeback?
- 5 Jan 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Titans down to 2
Titans have been reduced to two men as Dabang Delhi press on the accelerator.
Dabang 20-18 Titans