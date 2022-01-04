Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 14 - Match 32 - Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 14 of the PKL 2021.

V Ajith U Mumba Jaideep Kuldeep Haryana Steelers
V Ajith and Jaideep Kuldeep

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-04T19:49:25+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 14 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

All the four teams in action tonight has had a rocky campaign so far. While the U Mumba still has had a better run than the other three - Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha, they too still have a lot to work on.

Which teams will come out on top in the next few hours?

PKL 2021 Day 14 Schedule

Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST

UP Yoddha v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
