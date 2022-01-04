Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 14 - Match 32 - Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 14 of the PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 14 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
All the four teams in action tonight has had a rocky campaign so far. While the U Mumba still has had a better run than the other three - Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha, they too still have a lot to work on.
Which teams will come out on top in the next few hours?
PKL 2021 Day 14 Schedule
Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST
UP Yoddha v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 4 Jan 2022 2:19 PM GMT
Haryana in the LEAD
The Steelers have avoided an all-out and have the lead now, thanks to Rohit Gulia.
- 4 Jan 2022 2:12 PM GMT
Steelers down to 3
This has been a very slow start. but a two-point raid from Abhishek has reduced Steelers to three men.
- 4 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT
Tight start!
A very tight start to the contest and the scores are level after 5 minutes.
Steelers 3-3 Mumba
- 4 Jan 2022 2:01 PM GMT
Rinku with the tackle
Rohit Gulia gets taken down in the very first raid by Rinku.
Steelers 0-1 Mumba
- 4 Jan 2022 1:43 PM GMT
Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba
Rakesh Kumar - the coach, will be up against a side he played for during his heydays - U Mumba. Click here to read our preview.
- 4 Jan 2022 1:21 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
It is day 14 of PKL 2021 and we have U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaiavas and UP Yoddha in action tonight. Who will come out on top?
Stay tuned!