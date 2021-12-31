Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 10 - Big wins for Thalaivas, Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 10 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
By the end of today's all teams except one would have played their fourth match of PKL 2021 - all inside 10 days. It is fascinating how many matches we have been treated to in such a short timespan and it will continue with a doubleheader tonight.
PKL 2021 Day 10 Schedule
Tamil Thalaivas v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST
Patna Pirates v/s Bengal Warriors - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2021 4:05 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That was all the Kabaddi action we have for the year 2021. Two absolutely one-sided contests to close off the year after all those nail biters. But don't worry, we will be back with a triple-header tomorrow.
Do join in then! Have a great New Year's Eve.
Scores:
Tamil Thalaivas 36-26 Puneri Paltan
Patna Pirates 44-30 Bengal Warriors
- 31 Dec 2021 4:02 PM GMT
Patna Pirates WINNNSS
Yet another super 10 for Maninder Singh and yet another loss for the Warriors. Their captain has completed super 10 thrice this season and the Warriors have lost all three, not saying there is any connection but this clearly explains the lack of support for Maninder.
The Pirates after that massive deficit in the first half, but led by Monu Goyat they have made a stunning comeback to clinch this.
- 31 Dec 2021 4:00 PM GMT
Just flexing their muscles
The Pirates defence is now just flexing their muscles. Advance tackle after advance tackle and all of it is succeeding. Absolute horror for Warriors.
Pirates 43-29 Warriors
- 31 Dec 2021 3:55 PM GMT
Points scored in last 15 minutes
Patna Pirates - 15
Bengal Warriors - 0
It is crazy how the defending champions have thrown this away.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:52 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, MONU GOYATTTTT!
That has to be the final nail in the coffin for the defending champions. A 5 point SUPER RAID for Goyat and the Warriors have been wiped out within the blink of an eye.
7 point in total from that raid and I don't think there is a comeback from here for Bengal Warriors. Goyat has also completed his super 10 with this.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:49 PM GMT
Maninder tackled, Again!
Maninder Singh tackled again, this time in a do-or-die raid. Monu Goyat with the tackle and the Warriors sink further.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:48 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGAL WARRIORS!
Oh, how has this match turned around? Sachin Tanwar with two-point raid to wipe out the Warriors. The defending champions are crumbling badly under pressure.
Pirates 29-25 Warriors
- 31 Dec 2021 3:44 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and Patna Pirates have equalised. They have been sensational in the second half and the Warriors have been reduced to just two men. Since Maninder was tackled nothing has gone the Warriors way with both Sukesh and Rishank looking to avoid the Pirates defenders than attacking them.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:41 PM GMT
Patna roaring back!
Six minutes into the second half and it has been all Patna Pirates so far. Their defence seems to have found their touch finally.
Pirates 22-25 Warriors
- 31 Dec 2021 3:37 PM GMT
500 RAID POINTS!
Monu Goyat completes 500 raid points in PKL career. Reaches there in a do-or-die raid with a bonus plus one.