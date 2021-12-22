Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 1 - Match 2 - Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thaliavas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After a hiatus of almost two years, the Pro Kabaddi League or the PKL finally makes a grand return to the screens today. Though the entire season will be held in a complete bio bubble with no crowds in the stadium, the excitement for some thrilling Kabaddi action is right up there.
And what better than a triple header, including the defending champions - Bengal Warriors in action, on the very first day of the league's return.
PKL 2021 Day 1 Schedule
Bengaluru Bulls v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thaliavas - 8:30 pm IST
Bengal Warriors v/s UP Yoddha - 9:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2021 4:12 PM GMT
Tamil Thalaivas slowing down the game
The Thaliavas has a 9 point raid, and they have smartly slowed down the pace of the match. Titans down to 3 men.
Thailavas 38-29 Titans
- 22 Dec 2021 4:03 PM GMT
5 failed raids for Siddharth!
Siddharth Desai has failed in his past five raids. He has been taken out in each of his last five raids. Horror for the Bahubali and the Titans.
Titans 30-35 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 4:02 PM GMT
HIGH FIVE, Sandeep Kandola!
Sandeep Kandola is making his return to the PKL after a gap of six years, and he is back to his best. A high-five to mark his return.
Titans 29-34 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 4:00 PM GMT
Telugu Titans, ALL OUT!
This is the second time at Telugu Titans have been wiped out from the mat. The main reason for their struggle has been Siddharth Desai being off the mat.
Titans 28-33 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 3:57 PM GMT
Super 10, Manjeet!
He was the costliest buy for the Tamil Thalaivas this season, and Manjeet has shown exactly why. A super 10 in his first match this season and he has helped his team maintain the lead.
Titans 28-30 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 3:56 PM GMT
What a blunder!
Sandeep Kandola comes up with a super tackle, but it is not given on grounds of jersey pulling. The Titans review it, and the TV umpire rules it against them!
Titans 27-29 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 3:49 PM GMT
Wonderful review from the Titans!
Siddharth was just given a touch point but the Titans went up. They get a bonus as well.
Titans 25-26 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 3:45 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE!
The Titans are down to three men and they come up with a brilliant tackle. 2 points to them.
Titans 23-25 Thalaivas
- 22 Dec 2021 3:37 PM GMT
End of first half!
End of the first half and Tamil Thalaivas have a 23-21 lead. This contest has been very close so far, but the Thaliavas have managed to step up their game after being all out in the seventh minute.
- 22 Dec 2021 3:34 PM GMT
Telugu Titans, All OUT!
What a comeback this from Tamil Thalaivas. They have inflicted an all out and the scores are level!
Thalaivas 20-20 Titans