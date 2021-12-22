PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 1 - Match 2 - Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thaliavas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

After a hiatus of almost two years, the Pro Kabaddi League or the PKL finally makes a grand return to the screens today. Though the entire season will be held in a complete bio bubble with no crowds in the stadium, the excitement for some thrilling Kabaddi action is right up there.

And what better than a triple header, including the defending champions - Bengal Warriors in action, on the very first day of the league's return.

PKL 2021 Day 1 Schedule

Bengaluru Bulls v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST

Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thaliavas - 8:30 pm IST

Bengal Warriors v/s UP Yoddha - 9:30 pm IST

