Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s UP Yoddha – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the UP Yoddha in match 109 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

Both the Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha are currently involved in an intense mid-table fight. Neither team can afford to put a step wrong, else they will find themselves in deep trouble with the league stage fast approaching the final stages.

Head to Head

The Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha have been the fiercest of rivals in PKL 2021. The two teams are on equal terms after the former beat the Yoddha earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 3

Won by UP Yoddha – 3

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 11th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Sachin Narwal

Deepak Singh

Vishal

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill

Pardeep Narwal

Ashu Singh

Gurdeep

Shrikant Jadhav

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Arjun Deshwal

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal v/s Surender Gill

Expect it to be a battle of two rising young raiders – Arjun Deshwal and Surender Gill. With both of them in prime form it would be a big challenge for the defenders from either sides to bring out their best game today.