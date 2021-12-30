PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s U Mumba - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The classic rivalry of U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers is on the cards yet again! Both teams were the initial giant franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League and have a legacy of supremacy. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the 'El Clasico' of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Strategic takeaways

The Rajasthan-based franchise showcased a great form crushing Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last two fixtures. It seems that Jaipur has already got the perfect combination to sustain their run further. On the other hand, U Mumba's season eight campaign has been contrary to Pink Panthers. Mumba kick-started the season with a memorable victory over Bengaluru Bulls but failed to carry it forward. Coach Subramanian Rajaguru is still in search of an appropriate player combination for Starting 7.

Head to Head

Pro Kabaddi League's inaugural season was commenced with both sides taking on each other. Anup's U Mumba defeated Jaipur in that encounter but Pink Panthers had the last laugh crushing the arch-rivals in the finals. Hence the first edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has lion's share in setting up this iconic rivalry. Interestingly, Jaipur's head coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan and raiding sensation Arjun Deshwal were part of the U Mumba franchise in the previous season.

Overall H2H record:

17 - Matches

9 - U Mumba

6 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

2 - Tie

When to watch?

The Day-9 action of PKL season eight will begin with the battle between these two arch-rival franchises. The clash will be aired live at 7:30 PM on 30th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Raider)

Nitin Rawal (Raider)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

Shaul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Shivam (All-Rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Rinku (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rahul Sethpal (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Players to Watch out For

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal vs Fazel Atrachali

The former MumBoy Arjun Deshwal is running riots for his new home Jaipur Pink Panthers. Arjun has scored the second-most 38 raid points in three games of season eight. As a right raider, Arjun Deshwal will face threats in U Mumba's left corner zone from Iranian Sultan Fazel Atrachali. The U Mumba captain and best defender of the previous season haven't played up to his true potential yet. Fazel has a track record of scoring 17 tackle points against arch-rivals including 2 High 5s since his return to Mumba.