PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Jaipur Pink Panthers are once again in the action after yesterday's forgettable outing against Bengaluru Bulls. They'll be facing Puneri Paltan who are sitting at the rock bottom of the PKL 2021 points table so far. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this battle between two Kabaddi hubs of Western India.

Strategic Takeaways

Arjun Deshwal operated as a lone warrior in their last game where other Pink Panthers failed to provide him enough support. Few excluded names like Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull and Vishal Lather may come back in Starting 7 as part of the rotation. The unavailability of the Nitin Tomar has been a serious concern for Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar. Vishwas S will be making way for Rahul Chaudhari or Pankaj Mohite if they prove themselves as match-fit.

Head to Head

The Rajasthan-based franchise completed a double over the Puneri Paltan side in season seven. Jaipur captain Deepak Niwas Hooda was part of Puneri Paltan before joining Pink Panthers in season six. Deepak will be looking forward to continuing Jaipur's three-match winning streak against his former side. Apart from Deepak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Pune's Pawan Kadian were part of their opposite franchises in past.

Overall H2H record:

16 - Matches

9 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

5 - Puneri Paltan

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 17 of the PKL season eight. The clash is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first encounter between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers on the 7th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Hooda (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (Raider)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Deepak Rathee (Right Cover)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Corner)

Sahul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Puneri Paltan:

Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Vishwas Gowda (Raider)

Aslam Inamdar (All-rounder)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Players to Watch out For

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal vs Vishal Bharadwaj

Puneri Paltan's left corner and stand-in captain Vishal Bharadwaj will be stepping up for the challenge to stop Arjun Deshwal. Bharadwaj has been the best Puneri Paltan defender so far scoring 13 tackle points in six matches. On the other hand, Arjun Deshwal is thoroughly enjoying his breakthrough season. Arjun is the only second raider along with Naveen Kumar Goyat to score Super 10s in every match he played this season.