PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Patna Pirates - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Two finalists of the Pro Kabaddi League season 4 will take the field in match number 53 of season eight. A royal battle where inaugural champions will take on the most successful side in the history of the PKL. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this high-profile contest between these two franchises.

Strategic Takeaways

Both teams have great momentum after successful outings in their previous fixtures. Pink Panthers broke the unbeaten run of Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates crushed the arch-rivals U Mumba. Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh is eying on this fixture to empower their top position in the points table.

Head to Head

Patna Pirates have a dominant record against the Pink Panthers. Jaipur knocked the Bihar-based franchise in the Semifinal round of the first edition. Pirates avenged the upset in the fourth season where they defeated Pink Panthers and became the first team to defend their PKL title. Pro Kabaddi winning Patna captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be seen in Pink kits ahead of the encounter against his former side.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

9 - Patna Pirates

5 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

0 - Tie

﻿﻿When to watch?

Patna Pirates will be up against the Pink Panthers from Jaipur on the 24th matchday of PKL season eight. The clash between these two combatants will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 14th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (All-rounder)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

Sahul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Patna Pirates:

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Sajin Chandrasekar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Sunil Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil

Players to Watch out For

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Neeraj Kumar (Patna Pirates)

Sahul Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal vs Neeraj Kumar

Arjun Deshwal's streak of seven Super 10s was broken by Dabang Delhi defence although the young Services raider played a key role in the team's victory. Arjun just needs one raid point to complete raid points century in the season eight campaign. Patna's vice-captain Neeraj Kumar is Arjun's teammate at Services and he will be granted the responsibility to stop him as a leader of the Pirates defence line. Neeraj had a stellar performance against U Mumba where he was Patna's top scorer with eight tackle points.

Neeraj Kumar against Jaipur Pink Panthers in season seven:

2 - Matches

14 - Tackles

8/6 - Successful/unsuccessful tackles

8 - Tackle points

57% - Tackle strike rate

1 - High 5