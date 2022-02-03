Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Dabang Delhi – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Dabang Delhi takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 90 of PKL 2021 in order to consolidate their spot at the top of the table.



Strategic Takeaways

This will virtually be a must-win contest for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in order to stay in contention for the play-off spot. They just have one win in their previous five matches, and a loss today will put them in a spot of bother.

The Dabang Delhi, on the other side, continues to boss the points table even in the absence of Naveen Goyat. With three wins in the last five games, they look in the prime position to qualify for the playoffs.

Head to Head

The head to head encounters between the Panthers and Dabang have always been very tight. The inaugural champions, however, edged ahead this season and were the first team to defeat Delhi in PKL 2021.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8

Won by Dabang Delhi – 7

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar

Jeeva Kumar

Sandeep Narwal

Krishan Dhull

Joginder Narwal (Captain)

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Nitin Rawal

Vishal

Amit

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Manjeet Chillar (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal v/s Manjeet Chillar

While Arjun Deshwal has been one of the most consistent players of PKL 2021, Manjeet Chillar has found his form just at the right time for Dabang Delhi. The latter led his side admirably well in the absence of Joginder Narwal and continues to be their best defender this season even after a rather underwhelming start.