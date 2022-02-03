Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Dabang Delhi – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 90 of PKL 2021 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi.
The Dabang Delhi takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 90 of PKL 2021 in order to consolidate their spot at the top of the table.
Strategic Takeaways
This will virtually be a must-win contest for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in order to stay in contention for the play-off spot. They just have one win in their previous five matches, and a loss today will put them in a spot of bother.
The Dabang Delhi, on the other side, continues to boss the points table even in the absence of Naveen Goyat. With three wins in the last five games, they look in the prime position to qualify for the playoffs.
Head to Head
The head to head encounters between the Panthers and Dabang have always been very tight. The inaugural champions, however, edged ahead this season and were the first team to defeat Delhi in PKL 2021.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 17
Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8
Won by Dabang Delhi – 7
Tied – 2
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Dabang Delhi
Vijay Malik
Ashu
Manjeet Chillar
Jeeva Kumar
Sandeep Narwal
Krishan Dhull
Joginder Narwal (Captain)
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Nitin Rawal
Vishal
Amit
Sahul Kumar
Sandeep Dhull (Captain)
Players to Watch Out
Manjeet Chillar (Dabang Delhi)
Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)
Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Key Battle
Arjun Deshwal v/s Manjeet Chillar
While Arjun Deshwal has been one of the most consistent players of PKL 2021, Manjeet Chillar has found his form just at the right time for Dabang Delhi. The latter led his side admirably well in the absence of Joginder Narwal and continues to be their best defender this season even after a rather underwhelming start.