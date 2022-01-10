PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Dabang Delhi KC - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Jaipur Pink Panthers versus Dabang Delhi will be a battle between two young Services raiders who are topping the raiding charts of PKL season eight. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this anticipating clash in match number 46 of season eight.

Strategic Takeaways

Dabang Delhi is the only undefeated franchise this season so far. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a shaky run this season. Pink Panthers made a comeback victory over Puneri Paltan after suffering from defeat just a day before that encounter. Both coaches may avoid any changes in Starting 7 to continue the same momentum.

Head to Head

Despite the tight overall head-to-head record, both clubs dominated this rivalry one-sidedly at one point. Jaipur Pink Panthers used to thrash the underperforming Dabang Delhi side in the initial seasons. But the Dabang Delhi franchise has turned the tables from the last few seasons. As the capital-based franchise are undefeated against Pink Panthers from the last six games. Former Jaipur captain Manjeet Chhillar will guard Delhi's fortune against Pink Panthers.

Overall H2H record:

16 - Matches

7 - Dabang Delhi KC

7 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 20 of the PKL season eight. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers on the 10th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (Raider)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

Sahul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ashu Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Naveen Kumar Goyat vs Arjun Deshwal

A battle between two teammates who represent Services at the National stages. Both raiders have the highest average raid points in the league after scoring Super 10s in all seven games. And their respective teams are heavily dependent on these young strikers this season. Especially Naveen Kumar Goyat who seems unsolvable question for defenders and currently cruising on a streak of scoring Super 10s for 28 consecutive matches in the Pro Kabaddi League.