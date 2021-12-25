PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Haryana Steelers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both, the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers had a disappointing start to their Pro Kabaddi League 2021 campaign falling to defeats against Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates respectively. As the two clash today searching for their first win of the campaign, here we take a look at how they shape up.



Strategic Takeaways

Nothing really went in favour of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening contest against the Gujarat Giants. They still seemed to be carrying their problems from the previous season, with only the young Arjun Deshwal coming up with something noteworthy. Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda too could pocket only 4 points in the match.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, lost a closely fought contest against Patna Pirates. The return of Surender Nada and all-round show from Rohit Gulia were the positives, but there is still a lot to ponder about for Rakesh Kumar and Vikas Kandola.

The raiding department looked off-colour for both the teams in the first match, so expect a tactical reliance on do-or-die raids.

Head to Head

Deepak Hooda's Pink Panthers enjoy a clear advantage over the Haryana Steelers in PKL. The only win for the Steelers against the Panthers came way back in 2017 during their debut season in the league.

Overall Head to Head record:

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 3

Won by Haryana Steelers – 1

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 25nd December 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Captain) (All Rounder)

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Amit Nagar (Raider)

Amit Hooda (Defender)

Sandeep Dhull (Defender)

Nitin Rawal (All Rounder)

Amit (Defender)

Squad: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb



Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain) (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rajesh Narwal (Left Cover)

Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)

Surendar Nada (Left Corner)

Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikas Kandola, Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Nader, Bijendra Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Srikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Dahiya, Mohit

Players to Watch Out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Vikas Kandola v/s Deepak Niwas Hooda

Both the star raiders and captains of their respective sides had a forgettable outing in their opening games. While Vikas pocketed six points, Hooda could come up with