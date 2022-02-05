Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Haryana Steelers– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Haryana Steelers in match 97 of PKL 2021, aiming to break into the top 4 in the points table.



Strategic Takeaways

With two consecutive wins, the Jaipur Pink Panthers sit comfortably at number 5 in the points table. Things have been smooth for them in the last couple of matches with all-round contributions and Sanjeev Baliyan would hope his boys continue this momentum.

The Steelers after a slow start to the season have picked up the pace and are placed fourth in the table. Their defence led by debutant Jaideep has been functioning well, while skipper Vikas Kandola has scored points under pressure. Coach Rakesh Kumar would still like a bit of consistency though.

Head to Head

The Pink Panthers have an edge over the Steelers in PKL. In fact, they clinched a closely fought contest 40-38 earlier this season against the Steelers.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 7

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 4

Won by Haryana Steelers – 1

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 5th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Nitin Rawal

Vishal

Amit

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Rohit Gulia

Meetu Sharma

Jaideep Kuldeep

Ravi Kumar

Surendar Nada

Mohit Nandal

Players to Watch Out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)