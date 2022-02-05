Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Haryana Steelers– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 97 of PKL 2021 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Haryana Steelers in match 97 of PKL 2021, aiming to break into the top 4 in the points table.
Strategic Takeaways
With two consecutive wins, the Jaipur Pink Panthers sit comfortably at number 5 in the points table. Things have been smooth for them in the last couple of matches with all-round contributions and Sanjeev Baliyan would hope his boys continue this momentum.
The Steelers after a slow start to the season have picked up the pace and are placed fourth in the table. Their defence led by debutant Jaideep has been functioning well, while skipper Vikas Kandola has scored points under pressure. Coach Rakesh Kumar would still like a bit of consistency though.
Head to Head
The Pink Panthers have an edge over the Steelers in PKL. In fact, they clinched a closely fought contest 40-38 earlier this season against the Steelers.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 7
Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 4
Won by Haryana Steelers – 1
Tied – 2
When to Watch?
The third match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 5th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Nitin Rawal
Vishal
Amit
Sahul Kumar
Sandeep Dhull (Captain)
Haryana Steelers
Vikas Kandola (Captain)
Rohit Gulia
Meetu Sharma
Jaideep Kuldeep
Ravi Kumar
Surendar Nada
Mohit Nandal
Players to Watch Out
Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)
Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)
Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)