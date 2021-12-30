PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants play out fourth tie of season - WATCH

The UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants played out the fourth tie of PKL 2021 as they ended the match with a 32-32 deadlock. Despite sending a majority of the first half off the mat, Pardeep Narwal completed his Super 10 to help the Yoddhas hold the Giants to a draw.



The match ended with two empty raids with neither of the sides willing to risk a loss eyeing for a win. With this match, the Gujarat Giants moved up to number 2 in the points table with two draws, one win and a loss in four games.

UP Yoddha v/s Gujarat Giants Highlights



