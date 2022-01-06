PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Telugu Titans' winless streak continues - WATCH

The Telugu Titans put up a brave fight against the unbeaten Dabang Delhi but eventually fell to a narrow 35-36 defeat in match 35 of the PKL 2021.



The entire match revolved around two raiders - Naveen Goyat from the Dabangs and Rajnish from the Titans. Both the players ran riot, scoring 25 and 20 raid points in the match respectively.

Dabang Delhi v/s Telugu Titans Highlights



