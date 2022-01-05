Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Tamil Thalaivas defeat UP Yoddha 39-33 - WATCH

Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yoddha 39-33 in match number 33 of PKL 2021.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha PKL 2021
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-05T12:58:25+05:30

The Tamil Thalaivas finally got their PKL campaign back on track with a six-point win over the UP Yoddha. The Thalaivas defence managed to keep Pardeep Narwal quiet to clinch the match 39-33 and move to number 5 in the points table.

The Thaliavas took a big lead at halftime before the Yoddhas bounced back with a couple of super tackles and quick raid points from Surender Gill. Just when it looked like as if the Thalaivas would once again mess up a huge lead, their defence upped their game to close of the contest with a six-point margin.

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
