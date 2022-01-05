PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Tamil Thalaivas defeat UP Yoddha 39-33 - WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas finally got their PKL campaign back on track with a six-point win over the UP Yoddha. The Thalaivas defence managed to keep Pardeep Narwal quiet to clinch the match 39-33 and move to number 5 in the points table.



The Thaliavas took a big lead at halftime before the Yoddhas bounced back with a couple of super tackles and quick raid points from Surender Gill. Just when it looked like as if the Thalaivas would once again mess up a huge lead, their defence upped their game to close of the contest with a six-point margin.

UP Yoddha v/s Tamil Thalaivas Highlights



