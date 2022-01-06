PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Puneri Paltan sink Ravinder Pahal's Gujarat Giants - WATCH

The Puneri Paltan registered their second win of PKL 2021 as they went past the Gujarat Giants 33-26 in match 34 of the season. The young raider Mohit Goyat led the Paltan from the front becoming the first player from the team to register a Super 10 in the ongoing edition.



The Gujarat Giants replaced their captain Sunil Malik and named Ravinder Pahal their leader just ahead of their clash against the Paltan. This, however, did not go as planned as Pahal went off the mat after acquiring an injury.

Puneri Paltan v/s Gujarat Giants Highlights



