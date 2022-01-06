Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Puneri Paltan sink Ravinder Pahal's Gujarat Giants - WATCH

Playing under a new captain, Ravinder Pahal, the Gujarat Giants fell to a 26-33 defeat against the Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2021
X

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-06T13:08:24+05:30

The Puneri Paltan registered their second win of PKL 2021 as they went past the Gujarat Giants 33-26 in match 34 of the season. The young raider Mohit Goyat led the Paltan from the front becoming the first player from the team to register a Super 10 in the ongoing edition.

The Gujarat Giants replaced their captain Sunil Malik and named Ravinder Pahal their leader just ahead of their clash against the Paltan. This, however, did not go as planned as Pahal went off the mat after acquiring an injury.

Puneri Paltan v/s Gujarat Giants Highlights


Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X